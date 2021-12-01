Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

PGR stock opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

