Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Nomura by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,807,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,648,000 after buying an additional 140,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nomura by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 173,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nomura by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 41.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 234,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. 69,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nomura has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

