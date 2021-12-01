Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Short Interest Update

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,493,100 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 2,265,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 276.5 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.95.

NPIFF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,961. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.9568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

