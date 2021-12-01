NOV (NYSE:NOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.81

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 221186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NOV by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 672,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 553,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NOV by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,437,000 after buying an additional 474,733 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of NOV by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after buying an additional 803,249 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

