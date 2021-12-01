Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.35

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 7375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

