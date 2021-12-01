NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 308,297 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $85,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,313,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $326.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $816.90 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

