Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 2,061 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.09. The stock has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.