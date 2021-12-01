Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.
NASDAQ OKTA traded down $17.15 on Wednesday, reaching $198.08. 2,996,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00.
In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,804 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,398. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Okta
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
