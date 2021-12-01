Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $17.15 on Wednesday, reaching $198.08. 2,996,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,804 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,398. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights increased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

