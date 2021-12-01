Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor Sells 50,000 Shares

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ondas alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $392,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $209,250.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00.

NASDAQ ONDS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. 784,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,326. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Ondas by 28.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ondas by 227.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 668,324 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,566,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.