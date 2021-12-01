Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.94

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $824.93 million and $108.30 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.06 or 0.00206833 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00037190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003337 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.79 or 0.00657231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00067696 BTC.

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

