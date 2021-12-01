OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OPTN stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in OptiNose by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in OptiNose by 67.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

