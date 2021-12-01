ORAO Network Market Capitalization Reaches $777,986.37 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $777,986.37 and $40,309.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00093772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.10 or 0.07922582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,640.77 or 1.00589780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

