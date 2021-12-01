OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $556.82 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00235537 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,853,921 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

