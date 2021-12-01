Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$22.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

NYSE OR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,182.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after buying an additional 1,282,442 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 551,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 158,038 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 74,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.