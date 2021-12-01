OWNDATA (OWN) Trading 32.7% Lower This Week

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $472,274.31 and $7.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.23 or 0.00346819 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00015889 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001406 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $751.22 or 0.01334542 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002940 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars.

