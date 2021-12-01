Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,046,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,140,000 after acquiring an additional 304,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

