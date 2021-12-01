Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.57. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.