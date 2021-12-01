Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE CAG opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.