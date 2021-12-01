Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

Dollar General stock opened at $221.30 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.