Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells $6,488,640.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00.

PANW stock traded down $18.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,819. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $290.05 and a one year high of $559.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

