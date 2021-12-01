Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the October 31st total of 273,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.