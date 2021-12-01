Partner Communications’ (PTNR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PTNR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 226.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

