Partner Communications’ (PTNR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PTNR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 226.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.96%.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.