Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

TSE:PSI opened at C$10.52 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$874.10 million and a P/E ratio of 42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.93.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

