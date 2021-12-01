Pendragon (LON:PDG) PT Raised to GBX 30 at Berenberg Bank

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of LON PDG opened at GBX 19.74 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £275.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. Pendragon has a 52-week low of GBX 10.36 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.57.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

