Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PEGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PEGRY traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

