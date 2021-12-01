Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

PEGRY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,163. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. Pennon Group has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.