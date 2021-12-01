Peony Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86,041.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Peony has a total market capitalization of $27.62 million and $86,041.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 62,731,488 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

