Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.02 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $15.02 million and $245.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00062484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00093774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.34 or 0.07932664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,470.87 or 1.00320377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

