PEPS Coin Price Up 58.5% Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $8,876.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 58.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.00203025 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

