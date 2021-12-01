Phoenixcoin Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $4,111.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,133.30 or 0.98422826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.89 or 0.00315414 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.87 or 0.00478446 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00186616 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012929 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001578 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001149 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,163,312 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

