PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 160.9% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PMX opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 48,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

