PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 160.9% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PMX opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
