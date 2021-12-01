Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 134,097 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $8,746,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $59,801,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 39,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

