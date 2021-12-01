Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,060 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.4% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Lam Research worth $77,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Lam Research by 218.8% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $49,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,172 shares of company stock worth $19,019,598 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $679.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $593.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.15. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $445.60 and a 12 month high of $693.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

