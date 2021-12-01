Pizza (PIZZA) Market Capitalization Achieves $972,727.09

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Pizza has a market cap of $972,727.09 and approximately $192,109.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011328 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00221577 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.41 or 0.00610436 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

