PlayGame Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $307,112.06 and approximately $9,877.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00235537 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

