Populous Tops 24 Hour Volume of $952,255.00 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. Populous has a market capitalization of $37.54 million and approximately $952,255.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Populous coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00245176 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00088857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

