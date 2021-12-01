Portion (PRT) Price Tops $0.0118

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $3.97 million and $10,587.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00043619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00235963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,320,405 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.