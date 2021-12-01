Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Update

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 492,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,103,000 after acquiring an additional 199,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after acquiring an additional 541,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,729,000 after buying an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after buying an additional 91,541 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

