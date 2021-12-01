Powerledger Market Capitalization Reaches $275.44 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $275.44 million and approximately $30.65 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00087419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 463,136,097 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

