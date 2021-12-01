Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HSBC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in HSBC by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in HSBC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 65,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 70.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HSBC opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

