Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Prologis has increased its dividend by 31.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 95.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $154.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays upped their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.