Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Prs Reit alerts:

PRSR stock opened at GBX 102.28 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market cap of £561.75 million and a P/E ratio of 19.62. Prs Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 75.40 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.78.

In related news, insider Jim Prower purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £30,900 ($40,371.05). Also, insider Stephen Smith purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($97,987.98).

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Prs Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prs Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.