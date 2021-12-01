PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PureTech Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ PRTC opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

