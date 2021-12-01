PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Tops $200,892.78

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $200,892.78 and approximately $274.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,264.42 or 0.98177119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00046584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.12 or 0.00629087 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

