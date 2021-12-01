Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Down 33.8% in November

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QBIO stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 40,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,530. Q BioMed has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

