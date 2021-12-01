QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 205,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,022,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. QCR has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

