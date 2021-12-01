Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Raised by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR stock opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

