Rage Fan (RAGE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $41,335.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $41,335.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00093772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.10 or 0.07922582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,640.77 or 1.00589780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.