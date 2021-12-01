Raise (RAISE) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Raise has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One Raise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00245544 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

