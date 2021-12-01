Rally (RLY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.26 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Rally has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $10.26 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rally has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00096235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.62 or 0.08136712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,988.08 or 0.97767348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,075,625,875 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

